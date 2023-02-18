MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €260.00 by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €260.00 ($279.57) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of €217.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €192.02. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($237.74).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

