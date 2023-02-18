Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €243.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday.

MTX opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.82. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($237.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €217.40 and a 200 day moving average of €192.02.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

