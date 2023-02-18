Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €7.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIC. Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.58) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

DIC Asset Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €8.62 ($9.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.33 and its 200 day moving average is €8.56. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.00) and a 52 week high of €16.19 ($17.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

