Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMW opened at €99.75 ($107.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($107.98).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

