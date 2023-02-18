Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.49.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$904.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

