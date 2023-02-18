Brokers Set Expectations for Roku, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.76). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.67) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.04.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $141.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

