Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.73.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.
