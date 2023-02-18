Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,580

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,125 ($25.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.