Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,580

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,125 ($25.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

