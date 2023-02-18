Desjardins Boosts H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.65

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HEOFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

H2O Innovation Stock Down 2.4 %

HEOFF stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

