TD Securities Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of HRUFF opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

