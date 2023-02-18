Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Cut to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLNCY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.28) to GBX 650 ($7.89) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.50.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

