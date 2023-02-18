Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target at C$94.43

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$94.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$85.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.29 and a 52-week high of C$100.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

