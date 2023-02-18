The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,430.50 Average PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,430.50 ($53.78).
BKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.21) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($57.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,189 ($50.85) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,505 ($54.69). The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,019.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,089.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,804.80.
Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
See Also
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.