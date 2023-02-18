The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,430.50 Average PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,430.50 ($53.78).

BKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.21) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($57.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,189 ($50.85) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,505 ($54.69). The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,019.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,089.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,804.80.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.29), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($746,419.03). In related news, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.62) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($96,617.33). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.29), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($746,419.03).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

