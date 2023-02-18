Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 704.17 ($8.55).

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 660 ($8.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.62) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.53) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Lancashire Stock Up 0.3 %

LON LRE opened at GBX 617 ($7.49) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 632.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 558.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.10.

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Lancashire Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

