National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108 ($13.45).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.65) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,070 ($12.99) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £39.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,294.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.43).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

