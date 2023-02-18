Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $20.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $18.34 on Monday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,525.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

