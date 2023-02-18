Brokerages Set Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target at $12.35

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

