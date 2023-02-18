HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Biotricity Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Biotricity had a negative net margin of 220.94% and a negative return on equity of 6,795.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Analysts expect that Biotricity will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
