9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period.
9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.