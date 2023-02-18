Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $110.60

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

