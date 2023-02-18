Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
About Advaxis
