TD Securities Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.25. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.22 and a one year high of C$14.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$190,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,295,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,458,263.31. Insiders sold a total of 72,700 shares of company stock worth $896,066 in the last ninety days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

