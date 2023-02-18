Royal Bank of Canada Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.22 and a 12-month high of C$14.37.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$216,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,052,084.55. Insiders sold a total of 72,700 shares of company stock valued at $896,066 over the last 90 days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

