Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Target Price at $206.75

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($227.96) to €203.00 ($218.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($284.95) to €264.00 ($283.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

