Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $251.10

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $224.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.