iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $4.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

IQ opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $7,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after buying an additional 2,731,725 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $12,818,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $7,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

