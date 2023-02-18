Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $392.00

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.27.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $376.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.83. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

