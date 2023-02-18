Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.43.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

POW opened at C$36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 123.81 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$40.99.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

