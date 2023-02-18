Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.42.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.46. The company has a market cap of C$60.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$53.62.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.