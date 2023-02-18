Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.42.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.46. The company has a market cap of C$60.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$53.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

