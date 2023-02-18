Raymond James Trims Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Target Price to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMQ. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.38.

TMQ opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

