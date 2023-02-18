Scotiabank Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$26.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.21. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$18.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.23.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$307,608.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114.85.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Articles

