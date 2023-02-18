Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 81,419 put options on the company. This is an increase of 367% compared to the average volume of 17,440 put options.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

