CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The stock has a market cap of C$9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$35.47.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

