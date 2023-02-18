Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.62 and a twelve month high of C$31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

