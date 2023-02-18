Canaccord Genuity Group Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$35.00

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.66.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

