Scotiabank Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.63.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.66. The stock has a market cap of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$35.47.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

