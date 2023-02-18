H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $116.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on HNNMY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.34. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Further Reading

