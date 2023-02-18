Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $21.43

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of analysts have commented on JHG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

