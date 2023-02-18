Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $117.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.54.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Applied Materials Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
