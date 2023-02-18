JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $148.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.