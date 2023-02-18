Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $38.20

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.00%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.