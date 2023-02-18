Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $38.20

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.00%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

