Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $123.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $237,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,249,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

