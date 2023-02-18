Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT at $60.86

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEIGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 17.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,134 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 1,958.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 56.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

