Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT at $60.86

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.86.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Institutional Trading of Nuvei
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 17.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,134 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 1,958.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 56.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvei Trading Down 0.8 %
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Read More
