Brokerages Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Target Price at $312.00

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Stock Performance

SONVY stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.