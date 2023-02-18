Analysts Set Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target at $69.50

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($80.65) to €69.00 ($74.19) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

