Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 813.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 813.75 ($9.88).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:STAN opened at GBX 765.20 ($9.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,187.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 672.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 612.29. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 797.40 ($9.68).

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

About Standard Chartered

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

