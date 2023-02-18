Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,301.88 Average PT from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,301.88 ($40.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.05) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.65) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.24) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.28), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,407,725.27). Insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,780 ($33.75) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,511.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.22. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,306 ($52.27).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

