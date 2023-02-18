Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $16.50

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,662 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,512 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,501 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.71. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

