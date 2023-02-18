GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $73.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

