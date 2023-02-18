Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $1,871.00

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,871.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,526.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,554.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

